(Adds lawmakers' comments)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Jan 8 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
voted to extend for six years a federal terrorism insurance
program sought by owners and developers of office buildings and
shopping malls, after lawmakers allowed it to lapse at the end
of 2014.
Senators voted 93 to 4 to renew the program, which was
created following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Lawmakers failed
to extend it before the program expired last year, so they
scrambled to reauthorize it quickly after returning to
Washington this week.
The U.S. House of Representatives approved the plan on
Wednesday. President Barack Obama, who must sign it for it to
become law, is expected to do so.
"Millions of Americans can breathe a sigh of relief, not
just those who insure buildings and build buildings, but people
who work in buildings," said Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York
Democrat.
Congress created the program to encourage insurers to offer
terrorism coverage for big buildings, sports stadiums and
shopping malls. It establishes a federal backstop that kicks in
if insurers lose a certain amount of money after an attack.
The program has been renewed twice before but has never been
needed. The bill approved on Thursday doubles to $200 million
the losses insurers must suffer before the backstop kicks in.
Lawmakers expected to pass the same bill at the end of 2014
but got sidetracked by debates over unrelated provisions.
Liberal Democrats on Thursday unsuccessfully tried to remove
a provision that changes the 2010 Dodd-Frank law by exempting
farmers, ranchers and other "end users" of derivatives from
certain margin requirements.
"If Republicans want to try to roll back financial reforms,
let's have that debate on the merits of each proposal," said
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. "But we cannot have
that debate if we permit Republicans to attach financial reform
rollbacks to must-pass pieces of legislation."
Most Republicans and several Democrats supported the end
users change and said it was a technical tweak backed by
regulators.
"Certain Democrats seem to think they have the moral
authority to cripple Main Street in order to occupy Wall
Street," House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb
Hensarling said in a statement on Thursday.
The terrorism bill also makes it easier for insurers to
operate across state lines and calls for community bank
representation on the U.S. Federal Reserve's board.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott and
Christian Plumb)