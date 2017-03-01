By Timothy Gardner
U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke said in his confirmation
hearing last month he would consider an expansion of energy
drilling and mining on federal lands but would ensure that
sensitive areas were protected.
The former Navy SEAL commander is an avid angler who is
popular with many outdoor enthusiasts, including Trump's son
Donald Jr.
However, many environmentalists are concerned about his zeal
for exploiting coal and other fossil fuels. As a one-term
Congressman, Zinke worked to boost mining, including supporting
an effort to end a coal leasing moratorium on federal lands,
where 40 percent of U.S. coal is mined, mostly in Wyoming and
Montana, his home state.
If the Senate confirms Zinke, he will head an agency that
employs more than 70,000 people across the country and oversees
more than 20 percent of federal land, including national parks
such as Yellowstone and Yosemite.
Zinke needs only a majority of votes in the 100-member
chamber and is expected to get most, if not all, of his fellow
Republicans, who lead the chamber, and some votes from
Democrats. In January, six Democrats joined 16 Republicans to
pass Zinke's nomination out of the Senate energy panel.
The White House is expected to issue an executive order soon
reversing former President Barack Obama's temporary moratorium
on coal leasing on U.S. lands, which is part of a wider review
of the program.
Many Democrats oppose Zinke's support of fossil fuels.
"I'm not sure he will be able to stand up to the president
and protect the public interest ... required to manage our
public lands for the benefit of all Americans - not just the
oil, gas and mining companies and their commercial interests,"
said Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate
environment committee.
Cantwell, from Washington State, where many voters are
cautious about opening coal export terminals, will vote against
Zinke.
The Senate is also expected to easily confirm Trump's pick
to head the Department of Energy, Rick Perry, a former governor
of Texas, this week.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Paul Tait)