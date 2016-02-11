WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
passed legislation placing a permanent ban on states' taxing
Internet access, sending the measure to President Barack Obama
for signing into law.
By a vote of 75-20, the Senate gave final approval to a bill
toughening enforcement of U.S. duties on foreign goods, which
contains the permanent extension of the "Internet Tax Freedom
Act."
The measure also would ban some taxes on digital goods and
services and will put an end to a series of temporary extensions
on the tax prohibitions.
"Most Americans pay $0 in taxes to connect to the Internet.
And thanks to a bill that passed today, you will never have to
pay taxes just to get online, or pay more taxes for goods and
services just because they're bought online," Democratic Senator
Ron Wyden said in a statement.
The legislation, however, fails to address calls for better
enforcement of state sales tax collections related to Internet
purchases, something that brick-and-mortar businesses have long
sought.
Separate legislation on this could be considered by Congress
later this year, according to Senate aides.
Most U.S. states have imposed sales taxes on online
purchases, but the actual collection is spotty.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler)