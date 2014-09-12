By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON, Sept 12
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Corporations should be on
notice that government action is coming on "inversion" deals
done by U.S. businesses that reincorporate abroad to cut their
tax bills, said the top Democratic tax-writer in the House of
Representatives on Friday.
Representative Sander Levin called cracking down on
inversions "unavoidable." He said he has been told recently by
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that the Obama administration will
act to make the deals less lucrative, if Congress does not.
Levin, of Michigan, said Lew met with Democrats on the
tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee this week. Levin said
he did not know what Treasury might do, but that it would do
"more than nibble around the edges."
"Jack Lew has made it clear he prefers the Congress act, but
if it does not, he will," Levin said at a Christian Science
Monitor media breakfast, adding that Treasury could take steps
on inversions as early as next week.
Democrats are increasingly critical of inversions, in which
a U.S. business buys a foreign company, then makes its home
country the new tax domicile of the combined company. The deals
often cut the tax rates of the inverted company.
For instance, fast-food chain Burger King Worldwide
has announced it plans to move its tax domicile to Canada as
part of buying out coffee-and-donut chain Tim Hortons.
Businesses say these deals help them pay the least possible
in taxes, as investors expect, and that the deals make sense
because U.S. taxes are so high compared to many other countries.
In a tough election year, Democrats are decrying such deals
for a lack of "economic patriotism." Lawmakers, including Levin,
have floated plans to crack down on the practice.
But Republicans favor addressing the issue as part of a
broader effort to overhaul the tax code and cut the corporate
tax rate. As a result, anti-inversion legislation appears
unlikely to become law this year.
Levin said Democrats' proposed legislation was "serving
notice" to companies that moving their tax domiciles out of the
United States would be punished.
Lew has said Treasury would decide "in the very near future"
what it could do to cut off the inversion trend.
Levin also warned that many conservative Republicans want
policies that he said could hurt corporate interests, such as
abolishing the U.S. Export-Import Bank.
The bank extends loans and loan guarantees to help U.S.
businesses sell products overseas. Conservatives argue that its
activities belong in the private sector and that it primarily
helps big companies such as Boeing Co, but Democrats say
it supports middle-class American jobs.
"Let me put it this way. I want to say to the business
community, I think blind dedication to Republicans is a serious
mistake," Levin said.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Chris Reese)