WASHINGTON Feb 23 Two leading U.S. House
Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday intended to curb
corporate tax inversion deals by preventing companies from
lowering the effective tax rates of U.S. business operations
after moving their headquarters overseas.
A bill, authored by the top Democrats on the House Ways and
Means and Budget Committees, would limit the ability of newly
inverted companies to engage in a tax strategy called "earnings
stripping," which the lawmakers said often follows an inversion
deal.
Corporate inversions, an issue for anti-establishment voters
in this year's presidential and congressional election
campaigns, typically occur when a U.S. company buys a foreign
firm and then relocates its headquarters to the foreign
company's home country, if only on paper, in a bid to reduce
overall taxes.
The Obama administration has taken policy steps to
discourage such deals. But only Congress can eliminate the
option through tax reform, a prospect unlikely until after the
Nov. 8 election.
"We cannot continue to allow companies to shift their tax
obligations onto American workers and families simply by
changing their mailing address," said Representative Chris Van
Hollen of Maryland, senior Democrat on the House Budget
Committee.
Van Hollen introduced the "Stop Corporate Earnings Stripping
Act of 2016" with Representative Sander Levin of Michigan, the
senior Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee.
The lawmakers said newly inverted companies have stripped
their U.S. operations of taxable earnings by loading them with
debt that produces tax-deductible interest payments. The
payments are made to the new foreign parent or another foreign
affiliate as interest income that often pays a reduced or zero
tax rate.
The new legislation would reduce or eliminate financial
thresholds that allow companies to pursue the earnings-stripping
strategy after inversion.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Alistair Bell)