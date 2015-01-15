HERSHEY, Pa. Jan 15 The new chairman of the
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Thursday he
expected a bill addressing Iran's nuclear program to come to the
U.S. Senate floor for debate ahead of a vote in early February,
if not sooner.
"I think sometime toward the end of January or the first
part of February, you'll see something being debated on the
Senate floor," Republican Senator Bob Corker told reporters at a
retreat for Republican lawmakers in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Corker told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that
Republican and Democratic lawmakers were pushing ahead with two
pieces of legislation. One would impose more sanctions on Iran
if international negotiators fail to reach an agreement by the
end of June, and the other would let lawmakers weigh in on any
final agreement reached by negotiators.
Iran and six world powers have renewed their quest for an
elusive nuclear deal - seen as crucial to reducing the risk of a
wider Middle East war - after negotiators failed for the second
time in November to meet a self-imposed deadline.
The White House has argued that a new sanctions bill might
endanger the delicate nuclear talks, by angering U.S. allies or
prompting Iran to leave the table. The administration has also
contended that there is no legal basis for Congress to approve a
final agreement.
Corker became chairman of the influential committee this
month after sweeping election victories gave his fellow
Republicans control of the Senate. He suggested that, given
Congress' determination to be involved in the Iran issue, it
would make sense for the White House to work with lawmakers.
"We just want Congress to be able to vote up or down," the
Tennessee senator told reporters in Hershey.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he may
meet with Iran's foreign minister again this week to discuss
Tehran's nuclear program, following their roughly six hours of
talks on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Patricia Zengerle; editing by
Gunna Dickson)