WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he expected President
Barack Obama to seek congressional authorization soon for using
military force against Islamic State and also called for
speeding up assistance to Jordan.
"I'm expecting that there will be an authorization for the
use of military force sent up here in the coming days. And we're
going to go through a rigorous set of hearings and continue to
discuss it," Boehner, the top House Republican, told reporters.
"It is also going to be incumbent upon the president to go
out there and make the case to the American people," as well as
help push Congress to pass the authorization, he added.
Congressional aides said lawmakers had been told they would
receive the White House request next week.
Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader, told reporters
that lawmakers had been talking to the White House about an
authorization that would last three years. She said there had
not yet been decisions about the geographic scope of an
authorization or what limits would be placed on combat troops -
"boots on the ground" - for the fight against Islamic State
militants.
The United States is leading an international coalition
against Islamic State, and Obama launched an air campaign in
August against IS fighters in Iraq and Syria.
The administration has said the campaign was legal, based on
authorization passed under President George W. Bush for the Iraq
War and fighting al Qaeda and associated groups.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday Obama
wanted a new resolution authorizing force not because it was a
"legal necessity" but to show that U.S. political leaders had
united around one plan.
"It is a matter, however, of the president's desire to send
a very clear signal to the people of this country, to our
allies, and to our enemies that the United States of America and
our political system is united behind the strategy," Earnest
told reporters.
Earlier this week, Islamic State militants drew
international condemnation after they posted a video of a
captured Jordanian pilot being burnt alive.
"Jordan is one of our staunchest allies in the region,"
Boehner said. "There's an awful lot of things already in the
pipeline but speeding that process up through the bureaucracy
would certainly help the Jordanians in a time of significant
need. And I think, frankly, all of Congress would support it."
