By Thomas Ferraro
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 4 U.S. Senator Jack Reed, with
the support of the largest labor group in the nation, said on
Tuesday he hopes to get a vote as early as this week on a new
bill to restore expired federal jobless benefits for 1.7 million
Americans.
The bill does not appear to have the 60 votes required to
clear an anticipated procedural roadblock by Republicans in the
100-member Senate, according to Senate aides.
Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, and other backers of the
measure, including the AFL-CIO labor federation, are pushing to
muster support.
"We are working on it," Reed said in a conference call with
reporters.
Senate Republicans last month blocked an earlier version of
a bill co-sponsored by Reid and Republican Senator Dean Heller
of Nevada that would have extended jobless benefits for three
months.
But, unlike the previous bill, the $6.4 billion cost of
providing jobless benefits for an additional three months would
be fully paid for and would not increase the record federal debt
load, Reed said.
Reed explained that the costs would be offset by "pension
smoothing," which, he explained, would allow companies to use
historical data in determining pension contributions.
That, in turn, would increase revenues and result in
additional taxes to pay for the jobless benefits.
"It is technique that has been used before by both
Republicans and Democrats in terms of paying for proposals,"
Reed said. "I don't think that is going to cause any
controversy."
A senior Senate Republican aide, however, said there could
be resistance, noting that "pension smoothing" has been "a
gimmick in the past, and it is still a gimmick."
The bill would renew benefits, retroactive to Dec. 28, when
they began ending for the long-term unemployed - those generally
out of work for six months or more. It would also give Congress
time to explore ways to pay for restoring benefits for a full
year.
Initially, some 1.3 million unemployed people lost their
benefits, but that number grew in the past month to 1.7 million.
Although U.S. unemployment has fallen to 6.7 percent from 10
percent in October 2009, economists say some of the decline is
because many have given up searching for work.
President Barack Obama, top Democrats and their supporters
say restoring the benefits are key to ensuring that those
unemployed workers have a basic safety net in place while
continuing to look for jobs.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka joined Reed on the
conference call and said it "was shameful" that Congress allowed
the benefits to end and that his federation would keep pushing
until they were restored. "We are not going to quit," he said.