* U.S. House votes overwhelmingly to pass JOBS Act
* Senate added investor protections last week
* Bill moves to White House for final approval
* SEC official says worried about fraud risk
(Adds context, quotes)
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a bill
to boost small business growth, despite concerns from financial
watchdogs the legislation will dangerously erode investor
protections.
The bill, which passed the House by a vote of 380 to 41, was
approved by the Senate last week in an unusual show of
election-year bipartisanship.
It now goes to President Barack Obama's desk to be signed.
The White House has expressed support for the bill, known as
the JOBS Act.
The bill would make it easier for small companies to raise
capital and make initial public offerings.
It has made unusually quick progress through a generally
gridlocked Congress, with both Democrats and Republicans eager
to be seen backing business growth in an election year with
unemployment still above 8 percent.
But a group of Senate Democrats, regulators, and investor
advocates appeared poised to derail the bill earlier this month,
warning it left investors too exposed to securities fraud.
"It's been criticized here and there by people who I think
are of the mindset that any retreat, any revisiting, any
amendment to our current regulatory structure is a bad idea,"
said Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat who sponsored one of the
bill's underlying provisions.
"Regulation, like anything else, has to adapt to change with
the times."
The bill would make it easier for companies to solicit
private investors and relax filing requirements associated with
initial public offerings. It would also allow startup companies
to engage in crowdfunding, in which investors take small stakes
in companies over the Internet.
The Senate added an amendment to bolster investor protection
by limiting the amount of money less wealthy investors could
pledge to crowdfunding ventures.
The amendment would also require "crowdfunders" to post
their offerings on third-party websites, which would in turn
have to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro had expressed concern that the
original House version eroded too many critical investor
protections. The Senate fixes, which she welcomed, do not
address all of her issues with the legislation.
George Canellos, director of the SEC's New York office, told
a compliance industry conference sponsored by Dow Jones on
Tuesday that he is also worried about the legislation's impact.
"I have acute concern about the fraud risk," he said, noting
that his views were his own. There is "example after example of
micro-cap non-reporting companies that are more vehicles for
fraud than they are for entrepreneurship."
(Additional reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; editing by Vicki
Allen and Andre Grenon)