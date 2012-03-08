By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, March 8 In a rare display of
bipartisanship in an election year, the House of Representatives
voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to make it easier for small
businesses, seen as a driver of U.S. economic growth, to raise
capital.
With both Democrats and Republicans eager to show voters
they are trying to create jobs, the bill passed easily, 390 to
23. The White House had already given its approval to the bill,
which repackaged measures approved by the Republican-controlled
House last year.
"The JOBS Act will get small business and entrepreneurs
back into the game by removing costly regulation and making it
easier for them to access capital," the No. 2 Republican in the
House, Eric Cantor, said on the House floor before the vote.
He urged the Democratic-controlled Senate to take up the
bill as quickly as possible and "just get it to the president's
desk."
The Senate is expected to unveil a similar package as early
as next week.