* Presidential campaign politics play into debate
* Republicans challenge effectiveness of legislation
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, July 19 Republicans in the Senate
blocked on Thursday an election-year "Bring Jobs Home" bill
that, if nothing else, gave Democrats an opportunity to
highlight Mitt Romney's ties to Bain Capital and its outsourcing
practices.
The partisan vote was one more instance of Democrats and
Republicans in Congress offering up measures they know will not
pass but can be used to fire up their respective supporters in
the run-up to November's elections.
The measure was stopped dead in its tracks when Senate
Republicans blocked it from being debated. The bill also is
opposed by some large U.S. business groups.
It would have provided a 20 percent tax credit to companies
that move production back to the United States. It also would
end a tax break that companies can claim when closing a domestic
plant, even if operations are moving abroad.
"We're happy ... to support your efforts to come home, but
we're not paying for you to leave," said Democratic Senator
Debbie Stabenow, the main sponsor of the legislation, referring
to the proposed tax changes and their impact on companies.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said that
over the last decade, U.S. companies have moved almost 2.5
million jobs abroad, "often to countries where they can hire
workers for half the price." He said another 21 million U.S.
workers could see their jobs outsourced.
A coalition of U.S. business groups, including the Business
Roundtable, National Association of Manufacturers and U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, called on Thursday for the bill's defeat,
saying it would have the "unintended consequence" of making it
harder for companies to compete in world markets.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell complained that
Democrats were denying his party the opportunity to amend the
bill. And Senator Orrin Hatch, the senior Republican on the
tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, dismissed the measure as a
talking point for President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.
"The proponents of this bill have not even told us that jobs
will return to America if this bill becomes law, much less how
many. The answer is probably none," Hatch said.
CAMPAIGN POLITICS
Senate Democrats, working to bolster Obama's re-election
bid, tied some U.S. job losses to Bain Capital, the firm that
Romney headed for several years.
They highlighted plans by Bain-owned Sensata Technologies to
send more than 100 jobs from an Illinois plant to China.
The No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, Dick Durbin, speaking to
reporters before the vote on the jobs bill, said: "We can find
out whether the Republican senators support the Bain Capital
investment strategy of exporting jobs overseas. That will be a
matter of record this afternoon."
All but four of the Senate's 47 Republicans voted to block
the jobs bill. Sixty supporters were needed to advance the
legislation, which failed on a 56-42 vote.
At a news conference to tout their jobs bill, Democrats also
hit at Romney's refusal to release past income tax returns.
"What is in his tax returns that are so scary to Mitt
Romney? Are there years he paid no taxes at all? Is there
something in that Swiss bank account that raises a question?"
asked Durbin.
Romney's refusal to release many years of income tax forms
has dominated the presidential campaigns for several days now,
leading some Republican strategists to worry that it could
damage the candidate's prospects.
Romney maintains that his release of 2010 and 2011 tax
information earlier this year is sufficient.