WASHINGTON Jan 6 The Democratic-led U.S. Senate abruptly postponed until Tuesday a vote on a White House-backed bill to renew jobless benefits for 1.3 million Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid obtained the delay just as the chamber was to begin a roll call vote on whether to begin consideration of the measure. It had been unclear whether the bill would get the support of 60 senators needed to overcome a Republican procedural hurdle.