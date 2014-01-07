* Bill seen as opening salvo in new battle to combat poverty
* President Obama urges swift passage
* McConnell says costs should be covered by cuts in
Obamacare
By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 A White House-backed bill to
extend jobless benefits for 1.3 million Americans narrowly
cleared a Republican procedural roadblock in the U.S. Senate on
Tuesday, the first volley in a new battle to combat poverty.
In a largely party-line vote of 60-37 - 60 were needed to
prevail - the Democratic-led Senate agreed to begin
consideration of the measure, which, at a cost of $6 billion,
would extend recently ended jobless benefits for three months.
The Senate may vote later this week on whether to pass the
bill and send it to the Republican-led House of Representatives,
where it would likely die unless there is a deal to cover the
cost without increasing the record federal debt.
At the White House, President Barack Obama praised the
Senate for moving forward and urged swift passage by both
chambers so he could sign the emergency legislation into law.
"We've got to get this across the finish line without
obstruction or delay," said Obama, joined by some of the
long-term unemployed, including Katherine Hackett of Moodus,
Connecticut. She has two sons in the military and has had to
turn down the heat in her home to make ends meet.
"When we've got the mom of two of our troops who's working
hard out there but is having to wear a coat inside of the house,
we've got a problem," Obama said.
House Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress,
noted that he told the White House a month ago that any renewal
of jobless benefits "should not only be paid for but include
something to help put people back to work."
"To date, the president has offered no such plan," Boehner
said in a statement.
The Senate vote and exchange of words helped kick off a new
struggle over the growing gap between rich and poor.
Obama intends to make curbing income inequality a hallmark
of his second term by seeking to extend jobless benefits,
increase the minimum wage, raise funding for education and
revamp immigration laws.
His appeals have drawn fire from Republicans, who figure
that he would seek to pay for these initiatives with tax hikes,
primarily on the rich.
They say the best way to expand wealth is to produce more of
it by creating jobs with lower taxes and fewer regulations.
Polls show that Americans view Republicans as less
compassionate toward the poor and working class than Democrats.
Seeking to address this vulnerability, prominent Republicans
such as Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Representative Paul
Ryan of Wisconsin, both potential White House contenders, plan
to publicly discuss this week their ideas for fighting poverty.
In doing so, they will help mark the 50th anniversary of
Democratic President Lyndon Johnson's "War on Poverty," which
produced landmark legislation to upgrade healthcare and
education and expand economic opportunities.
The Senate bill would extend the Emergency Unemployment
Compensation program, which ended on Dec. 28 when funding
expired, stopping benefits for 1.3 million Americans.
Unless the program is renewed, an additional 2 million are
expected to lose their benefits in the first six months of this
year.
McCONNELL'S PROPOSAL
Signed into law in 2008 by Republican President George W.
Bush, the program last year provided the jobless an average of
$300 per week for an additional 28 weeks once state benefits
ended.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell bashed Democrats
for suddenly seeking an extension of the program, noting that
"they ignored the issue all of last year" and are only making a
concerted effort now that the federal aid has expired.
McConnell also suggested that the cost of extending the
benefits be covered by cuts in Obama's signature healthcare
program.
Reid called McConnell's proposal a "non-starter," saying it
would further hurt the American people.
Reid, who controls what comes to the Senate floor, said he
would be open to possible amendments to cover the cost of
extending jobless benefits "if they (Republicans) come up with
something that is serious."
McConnell fired back: "It is not his job to dictate to us
... if our amendments are appropriate."
The bill to extend the federal jobless program was offered
by Democratic Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island and Republican
Senator Dean Heller of Nevada.
Heller and five fellow Republicans joined 52 Democrats and
two independents in voting to advance the bill. Backers may face
another roadblock when they move to vote on passage.
Republican Senator Dan Coats of Indiana explained why he
voted to begin consideration, saying, "It's one of those issues
that goes directly to people that are hurting."
Republican Senator Mark Kirk of Illinois said he voted no
despite a phone call from Obama. Kirk said that he is concerned
because the bill contains no offsets and could end up hurting
the nation's and his state's credit ratings.
"It's not unusual for the president to call me to ask for
liberal votes," Kirk said. "I remain a fiscal conservative and
he knows that."