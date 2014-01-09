WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. Senate negotiators were close to a deal on extending expired jobless benefits through November and paying the estimated $18 billion cost through future spending cuts, a senior Senate Democratic aide said on Thursday.

The potential deal, which was still under discussion, could be unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid later on Thursday.

Part of the $18 billion cost would be achieved by extending automatic spending cuts, known as "sequestration," meaning that the savings would be achieved years from now. Other savings would be attained by tightening some requirements for people who collect both jobless benefits and disability payments, the aide said.