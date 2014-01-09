WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. Senate negotiators were
close to a deal on extending expired jobless benefits through
November and paying the estimated $18 billion cost through
future spending cuts, a senior Senate Democratic aide said on
Thursday.
The potential deal, which was still under discussion, could
be unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid later on
Thursday.
Part of the $18 billion cost would be achieved by extending
automatic spending cuts, known as "sequestration," meaning that
the savings would be achieved years from now. Other savings
would be attained by tightening some requirements for people who
collect both jobless benefits and disability payments, the aide
said.