By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. Senate negotiators were
close to a deal on extending expired jobless benefits through
November and paying the estimated $18 billion cost through
future spending cuts, a senior Senate Democratic aide said on
Thursday.
The potential deal, which was still under discussion, could
be unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid later on
Thursday.
Part of the $18 billion cost would be achieved by extending
automatic spending cuts, known as "sequestration," meaning that
the savings would be achieved years from now. Other savings
would be attained by tightening some requirements for people who
collect both jobless benefits and disability payments, the aide
said.
The negotiations were being led by Democratic Senator Jack
Reed of Rhode Island and Republican Senator Dean Heller of
Nevada. They were consulting closely with Reid and Senate Budget
Committee head Patty Murray.
Federal jobless benefits expired on Dec. 28, leaving more
than 1.3 million long-term unemployed people without an average
of $300 in weekly payments.
Reid said that since then, the number has grown to about 1.4
million.
At a news conference earlier on Thursday, Reid was upbeat
about prospects for a deal. "I'm cautiously optimistic that in
the next few hours we can maybe work out some long-term solution
to this issue - long term being more than three months."
Democrats have been pushing for a one-year extension of the
expired benefits while Republicans have said they would go along
with a three-month renewal, but only if the costs were covered.
The Democratic aide, who asked not to be identified, said
that the sequestration savings would be applied to "mandatory"
programs, such as federal payments to doctors and other
healthcare providers participating in the Medicare program.
The across-the-board sequestration savings of $1.2 trillion
that began early this year spanned a decade. The additional
savings would be tacked onto the end, meaning that they would be
achieved in 2024.
Ironically, Congress, in a budget deal enacted last month,
began rolling back some of those meat-ax-approach savings that
many lawmakers complained were hurting necessary military and
domestic programs.
Some lawmakers have called for repealing all of the
across-the-board cuts and substituting more targeted savings.
But Congress has been unable to agree on a long-term
replacement.
If the deal is struck on renewing the jobless aid and the
full Senate approves it, the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives also would have to sign off.
House Speaker John Boehner has set forth two requirements
for any extension of jobless benefits: that the cost be covered
and that it be accompanied by legislation to create jobs.