WASHINGTON Jan 14 Legislation to renew federal
jobless benefits for 1.4 million Americans appeared stalled
again in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, with Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell blasting Democrats' latest offer for
debating a bill.
McConnell protested Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid's plan
to allow votes on amendments from both parties, saying it was
"ridiculous" to do so in a way that McConnell said would favor
Democrats, who control the chamber.
It was unclear whether the two sides would be able to reach
agreement on any approach to passing an unemployment
compensation bill this week, before the Senate goes on recess
next week for the Martin Luther King holiday.