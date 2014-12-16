WASHINGTON Dec 16 The new Republican-controlled
Senate's first act in January will be approval of the Keystone
XL pipeline, Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.
McConnell told reporters that the bill would be based on a
measure that failed in the Senate last month that was
co-sponsored by North Dakota Republican John Hoeven and
Louisiana Democrat Mary Landrieu.
"It'll be open for amendment," McConnell said. "I will hope
that senators on both sides will offer energy-related amendments
but there'll be no effort to try to micromanage the amendment
process."
Landrieu pushed for a Keystone vote in November in a
last-ditch effort to persuade voters in energy-rich Louisiana to
re-elect her to a fourth term.
But her gambit fell just one vote short of Senate passage
despite winning significant support from Democrats. Landrieu was
solidly defeated in a Dec. 6 runoff election by Republican
Representative Bill Cassidy, setting the Senate's final
post-election split at 54 Republicans to 46 Democrats.
But even with Senate control, Republicans still may find it
difficult to win the 67 votes needed to override a veto from
President Barack Obama.
Obama had been widely expected to veto the November measure
forcing approval of TransCanada Corp's project, which
would connect Canada's oil sands to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
A Nebraska court will soon rule on whether the state's governor
had the right to push through the pipeline's route through the
state, and Obama has questioned whether the project would do
anything to lower fuel prices in the United States or simply
facilitate petroleum exports.
Construction workers, unions and energy companies say the
pipeline, which would transport more than 800,000 barrels of oil
a day from Alberta through Nebraska en route to the Gulf of
Mexico, would create thousands of jobs.
But the project has galvanized environmentalists who say
developing Canada's oil sands would spike carbon emissions
linked to climate change and that much of the oil or refined
products would be sold abroad.
