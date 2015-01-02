(Adds panel will consider bill on Thursday, background)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Jan 2 The head of the Senate energy
committee plans to introduce a bill next week to force approval
of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, though the full chamber faces a
battle in obtaining needed votes to overcome any veto by
President Barack Obama.
Keystone supporters say they picked up votes for TransCanada
Corp's $8 billion project in November's midterm
elections, including Republicans Shelley Moore Capito, from West
Virginia, and Joni Ernst, from Iowa.
That means this year's bill will likely have a few more than
the 60 votes needed to pass, but lack the 67 votes needed to
overcome any presidential veto.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican and the new
head of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, will
introduce the bill on Thursday after a hearing the day before on
TransCanada Corp's $8 billion project, her spokesman
said on Friday.
"We are trying to allow it to go through the open committee
process and bring it to the Senate floor and let them vote on
it," spokesman Robert Dillon said.
The pipeline, which has been pending for more than six
years, has galvanized environmentalists who say mining the oil
sands increases emissions linked to climate change. Labor and
oil interests say the project will increase North American
energy security and offer thousands of construction jobs.
A similar bill died in November, falling one vote short of
the necessary 60 votes for the project that would bring some
800,000 barrels per day of Canada's oil sands petroleum to
Nebraska en route to Gulf Coast refineries.
That measure was sponsored by Senators Mary Landrieu, a
Louisiana Democrat, who lost in a runoff vote last month, and
John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican.
At the Senate energy panel hearing on Wednesday, the
lawmakers will hear testimony from Keystone supporters from
labor and industry and from a critic at the Center for American
Progress think tank.
The path of the pipeline is being held up by a legal
decision in Nebraska, where the state's top court is expected to
rule early this year.
Meanwhile, the State Department is deciding whether the
project is in the country's interest. Obama has opposed Keystone
bills, saying his administration's approval process is not
completed. He has said he will not approve the pipeline if it
would substantially raise emissions linked to climate change.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis and Meredith Mazzilli)