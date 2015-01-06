WASHINGTON Jan 6 Republican senators this week
made good on a campaign promise and kicked off the new Congress
with a bill to approve the Keystone XL pipeline, saying if
President Barack Obama vetoes it, they have a plan to pass the
measure later in the year.
Senator John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican, introduced a
bill on Tuesday to approve TransCanada Corp's project
that would transport more than 800,000 barrels per day of mostly
Canadian heavy oil to Nebraska en route to refineries along the
U.S. Gulf Coast.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers predicted that 63
senators would back the pipeline, enough for the bill to pass
but short of the 67 votes that would be needed to overcome a
likely veto from Obama.
"We may not have enough to overcome a veto, so it may be a
two-step process," Hoeven told Reuters.
Obama, who has been considering the pipeline for six years,
has opposed previous bills to force the project through, saying
the State Department needs to complete its regulatory process.
If he rejects this bill, Keystone backers will attempt to attach
the measure to wider legislation Obama could find harder to
veto, perhaps legislation on energy efficiency, exporting
natural gas, or on appropriations.
Keystone has divided Democrats between environmentalists,
who say oil sands mining will raise emissions linked to climate
change, and union supporters who say it will add thousands of
construction jobs and boost energy security.
The project will be the first test for new Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell after Republicans won control of the
Senate in November's elections.
He has promised to open the amendment process on
legislation, allowing the full Senate to weigh in on proposed
additions to bills. For Keystone, that process will start on
Thursday in the energy committee, under the new chairwoman,
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska.
The Senate will debate the bill for several weeks before
voting to pass it, Hoeven said.
Democrats are weighing a variety of amendments to add to the
bill, including requirements to use only U.S. steel and to
prevent the oil transported on the pipeline from ever being
exported.
Hoeven said he does not expect the measure on preventing
exports to pass as a similar one failed in the past. But he said
any amendment that does pass with 60 votes will strengthen the
push by both parties for the pipeline.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)