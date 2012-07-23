* CNOOC-Nexen deal could add momentum for Keystone bill
* Terry-"If we don't use this, China will"
* Strategy, timing unclear for bill to pass Congress
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 23 A Republican lawmaker who
has tried several times to marshal congressional support to
speed approval of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline is taking
another crack at it with a new bill, but said the strategy for
moving the plan forward was not yet clear.
Lee Terry said Monday's announcement that China's state oil
company CNOOC plans to buy Nexen Inc, a
player in Canada's massive oil sands resource could give
political momentum to his latest push.
He said the $15.1 billion deal backs Republican arguments
that China will dominate Canada's oil resources if the United
States stalls the Keystone pipeline, designed to ship oil from
Albertan oil sands to Texas refineries.
"If we don't use this, China will. Now this is even further
evidence, unarguable, that China will use all of this if we let
them," Terry told reporters.
President Barack Obama put a hold on the Canada-to-Texas
pipeline in January, saying it needed more environmental review
because of a change in routing to avoid an ecologically
sensitive region of Nebraska.
The delay angered the Canadian government, which has said it
would pursue markets for its oil in China, and gave a political
weapon to Republicans ahead of the November presidential
election.
Terry's proposal would allow construction to begin on all
but the portion of TransCanada Corp's pipeline that
goes through his home state of Nebraska.
Nebraska's state government is currently studying a new
proposed route for the portion of the pipeline running through
the state. In the meantime, Terry said the rest of the project
should move forward.
TIMING UNCLEAR
TransCanada has said it plans to build the southern portion
of the Keystone pipeline running to Texas refineries from
Cushing, Oklahoma - a portion that does not require presidential
approval because it does not cross the U.S. border.
The company has applied to the State Department for approval
for the rest of the line.
Terry's bill would simply approve the northern portion of
the line running from the Canadian border to Nebraska, a route
that has been studied for several years.
"We want that northern route to be treated like the southern
route," Terry said.
While there is extensive support in Congress for the
pipeline because of the construction jobs it would create,
several previous efforts to approve the pipeline have not made
it through the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate.
The White House also has said Obama would veto bills that
override his pipeline approval power.
Terry said he did not expect his bill to move before
Congress takes its August break, but said he would work with
House Speaker John Boehner to find an appropriate vehicle to
advance the plan.
A September vote to extend government spending -- known as a
continuing resolution -- is thought to be the last piece of
must-pass legislation before the November elections.
"It could be attached to several things I assume," Terry
said. "The (continuing resolution) would be a good place for it,
but the Speaker's office has not offered that up, I will be
clear."