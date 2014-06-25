(Adds details from Boehner memo, legal experts)
By David Lawder and David Ingram
WASHINGTON, June 25 Republican House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday he plans
to sue President Barack Obama, accusing him of abusing his
authority by going around Congress to implement his policy
agenda.
The suit, to be filed by the House of Representatives later
this summer, takes issue with executive actions Obama has taken
on issues ranging from healthcare to energy to foreign policy,
Boehner said. But he declined to be specific about which
administration actions he would challenge.
"The Constitution makes it clear that the president's job is
to faithfully execute the law. In my view, the president has not
faithfully executed the law," Boehner told reporters.
In a memo to Republican lawmakers, the speaker said Obama's
actions risked giving the president a "king-like authority" at
the expense of U.S. voters and Congress.
Obama has increasingly used executive orders this year to
advance his agenda in the face of a gridlocked Congress. He
raised the minimum wage for federal contractors and stopped the
deportation of young people brought to the United States
illegally by their parents. Obama also recently extended family
leave rights nationwide to workers in same-sex marriages, and
barred contractors from discriminating against gay employees.
Boehner's memo said he will bring legislation to a floor
vote in July authorizing the House general counsel to file the
suit. The case would take months to work its way through the
courts, but it would give Republicans new fodder to try to sway
voters in the November congressional elections.
"I think Speaker Boehner is being a very effective
advertisement for the Republican Party," said John Hudak, a
governance studies fellow at the Brookings Institution. "He's
playing to his base."
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama had "solid
legal rationale" for his actions and added Congress should work
with the administration instead of taking it to court.
"The fact that they are considering a taxpayer-funded
lawsuit against the president of the United States for doing his
job, I think is the kind of step that most Americans wouldn't
support," Earnest said.
Legal experts said U.S. courts are generally reluctant to
wade into what they perceive as political fights between
Congress and the White House.
Stanley Brand, who served as the House's general counsel
under the late Democratic House Speaker Tip O'Neill, said a
narrowly focused suit has a better chance of success,
particularly when it comes to Supreme Court review.
A suit as broad as the one envisioned by Boehner would face
skepticism from judges, Brand said.
"They're not referees of political disputes, they're
arbiters of concrete action," he said. "The courts are not going
to supervise a president that way. I don't want to say it's
harebrained, but it's close to it."
