By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, July 10
WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. House of
Representatives Republicans said on Thursday they intend to make
President Barack Obama's changes to his signature health
insurance law the focus of a forthcoming lawsuit accusing him of
overstepping his legal authorities.
The House Rules Committee made public a "discussion draft"
of legislation to authorize legal action against the president
for misusing executive orders and other unilateral actions to
advance his agenda.
House Speaker John Boehner first announced plans for a House
lawsuit against Obama late last month.
The draft does not mention specific grievances, but gives
Boehner authority to seek injunctive relief for failure by Obama
and members of his administration for failure to act in a manner
consistent with the Constitution and U.S. laws "with respect to
implementation of (including failure to implement) the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act."
Republican lawmakers, who have been trying unsuccessfully to
repeal the 2010 law for years, regularly decry the Obama
administration's decision to delay Obamacare coverage mandates
and grant various waivers as illegal without congressional
approval.
The moves come less than four months before congressional
elections in which Republicans are trying to expand their House
majority and wrest control of the Senate from Obama's fellow
Democrats.
In a statement on Thursday, Boehner said, "This isn't about
Republicans versus Democrats; it's about the legislative branch
versus the executive branch and above all protecting the
Constitution."
It also comes amid chatter from some corners of the
Republican Party that the House should initiate impeachment
procedures that would be the first step toward trying to remove
Obama from office.
Boehner has tamped down such talk.
Democratic Representative Steve Israel, who heads his
party's efforts to retake majority control of the House, derided
the Republicans' pending suit as a "stunt".
"First this Republican Congress shut down the government
over the Affordable Care Act and cost the economy billions of
dollars. Now, they're spending millions more to sue the
president over ACA," Israel said in a statement.
The Rules Committee language kept a tight focus on
Obamacare, instead of casting a wide net against the president's
actions.
Republicans have complained about many of Obama's recent
moves, including raising the federal minimum wage for federal
contractors, implementing new pollution controls on coal-fired
power plants, suspending deportations against some undocumented
residents and extending family leave rights nationwide to
workers in same-sex marriages.
In the face of Republican resistance to his agenda, Obama
increasingly has talked about looking for ways of using his
executive authority to circumvent legislative logjams.
Assuming the Republican-controlled House passed the lawsuit
authorization, it likely would take a long time for the case to
wind its way through U.S. courts.
Obama has criticized the Republican threats of a lawsuit.
"You're going to sue me for doing my job? OK. I mean, think
about that, you're going to use taxpayer money to sue me for
doing my job, while you don't do your job," Obama said in
remarks to political donors on Thursday in Austin, Texas.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan and David Lawder and Steve Holland
in Texas; editing by Andrew Hay)