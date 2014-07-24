(Adds details on proposed Democratic amendments)
By Annika McGinnis
WASHINGTON, July 24 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives on Thursday took another step toward
authorizing a lawsuit against President Barack Obama, claiming
he has overstepped his executive powers in carrying out his
landmark healthcare reform law.
In a partisan vote of 7-4, the House Rules Committee
approved the legislation, likely setting it up for consideration
by the full House next week. The Republican initiative already
has spawned a bitter debate with Democrats less than four months
before mid-term elections that will determine the political
control of Congress next year.
Any lawsuit likely would take years to wind through federal
courts.
While the lawsuit would focus on Obamacare, Republicans have
complained bitterly about the president's actions on several
issues.
For example, House Speaker John Boehner wrote in June that
Obama's use of executive orders, including raising the minimum
wage for federal contractors and stopping deportations of
undocumented youths brought to the United States by their
parents, risked giving him a "king-like authority."
But Boehner has tamped down calls from some fellow
Republicans for impeachment proceedings against Obama, which
would be a first step toward removing him from office.
House Republicans in 1998 spearheaded a successful drive to
impeach President Bill Clinton, also a Democrat. Clinton served
out his second term, however, after the Senate acquitted him of
both articles of impeachment involving perjury and obstruction
of justice related to a sexual affair he had with intern Monica
Lewinsky.
The episode damaged Republicans politically.
The lawsuit, if approved by the full House, would focus on
Obama's implementation of his landmark healthcare law, known as
"Obamacare," which Republicans have been trying to repeal for
years. Republicans claim Obama went beyond his legal authority
and bypassed Congress when he delayed some healthcare coverage
mandates and granted various waivers.
But Democrats have decried the suit as an election-year
political stunt and a waste of time and money.
"It's shameful. It's embarrassing and even the amount of
time we're spending up here in this office talking about it adds
to the fact that the American people are disgusted and have no
faith in us to do anything," said Representative Louise
Slaughter, the senior Democrat on the Rules Committee.
In a tense hearing that deteriorated into name-calling and
bickering over unrelated matters, from the administration's
response to the attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in
Benghazi, Libya, to a highway funding bill, Democrats demanded
to know how much the suit would cost taxpayers and which
congressional accounts would see cuts to pay for it.
Committee Chairman Pete Sessions, a Republican from Texas,
said funds would come from the House's Office of General
Counsel. He said he anticipated the suit would not require any
extra appropriations, but if needed, the Appropriations
Committee could transfer money from other House accounts.
The committee's Republican majority struck down amendment
after amendment offered by Democrats, including one ensuring
lawyers with a conflict of interest could not be involved in the
lawsuit and another that would trade some Democratic support for
the suit for a House vote on immigration reform.
