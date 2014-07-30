WASHINGTON, July 30 The Republican-led U.S.
House of Representatives on Wednesday cleared the way for the
launch of a lawsuit accusing President Barack Obama of
overstepping his authority in carrying out his landmark
healthcare reform law.
The 225-201 vote, along party lines, to authorize the suit
will allow House lawyers to draft legal documents over a
five-week summer recess starting on Friday.
It cements the action as a lightning rod for months of
bitter campaign rhetoric from both Republicans and Democrats
ahead of November elections that will determine the political
control of Congress next year.
The suit is expected to claim that Obama exceeded his
executive authority in making unilateral changes to the
Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Caren Bohan and Sandra
Maler)