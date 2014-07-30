(Adds quotes, details, paragraphs 5-10)
WASHINGTON, July 30 The Republican-led U.S.
House of Representatives on Wednesday cleared the way for the
launch of a lawsuit accusing President Barack Obama of
overstepping his authority in carrying out his signature
healthcare law.
The 225-201 vote, along party lines, to authorize the suit
will allow House lawyers to draft legal documents over a
five-week summer recess starting on Friday.
The planned lawsuit is expected to generate months of bitter
campaign rhetoric from both Republicans and Democrats ahead of
November elections that will determine the political control of
Congress next year.
The suit is expected to claim that Obama, a Democrat,
exceeded his executive authority in making unilateral changes to
the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
Republicans argue that by delaying some healthcare coverage
mandates and granting various waivers, he bypassed Congress in
violation of the U.S. Constitution.
Republicans have complained about other unilateral actions
that Obama has taken to advance his agenda, from executive
orders on immigration policy to same-sex partner benefits.
But they have narrowly focused the suit on the healthcare
law because "it is the option most likely to clear the legal
hurdles necessary to succeed," said Republican Representative
Pete Sessions of Texas, who chairs the House Rules Committee.
"This administration has effectively rewritten the law
without following the constitutional process," Sessions added.
Democrats have slammed the lawsuit effort as a politically
motivated waste of taxpayer resources while Congress has failed
to act on other pressing issues including emergency funding to
deal with a flood of migrant children.
"This is a veiled attempt at impeaching the president," said
Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson-Lee of Texas.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Caren Bohan and Sandra
Maler)