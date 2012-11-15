* Reid, McConnell re-elected to top Senate jobs
* Boehner certain to get another two years as House speaker
* Pelosi expected to be re-elected on Nov. 29
By Thomas Ferraro and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 U.S. lawmakers in both
parties on Wednesday re-elected most of their leaders for the
upcoming new Congress while Nancy Pelosi ended some suspense by
announcing she would seek to remain the top Democrat in the
House of Representatives.
In the Senate, Republicans re-elected Mitch McConnell as
their leader, notwithstanding his failure to achieve two top
goals in last week's national elections, defeating President
Barack Obama and gaining a Republican majority in the Senate.
Senator John Cornyn, who headed the Senate Republican
Campaign Committee, ended up with a promotion, getting elected
without opposition to replace retiring Senator Jon Kyl of
Arizona as the chamber's minority whip.
House Speaker John Boehner was re-elected as expected to
lead his party in the House, which means the full House will
re-elect him as speaker in January.
Eric Cantor was re-elected to the post of House Republican
leader, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a rising political star and
currently vice chair of the House Republican Conference,
defeated Tom Price to head the conference.
McMorris Rodgers, the highest ranking woman in Republican
leadership, served as House liaison for the party's unsuccessful
presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
The 112th Congress, now in a post-election lame duck
session, will become the 113th Congress in January before Obama
is inaugurated for his second term. The leaders chosen on
Wednesday are to serve through 2014.
Pelosi, like McConnell, fell short of her election
ambitions last week as Republicans maintained their hold on the
U.S. House of Representatives.
But she ended months of speculation about whether she would
seek another two-year term as House Democratic leader, saying
she had decided in the past 24 hours after consulting with
colleagues and family.
First elected as the top House Democrat on November 2002,
Pelosi's reign has included four years as the chamber's first
and only woman speaker. It ended in 2011 after Republicans won
control of the House and made John Boehner speaker.
As of early Wednesday, Pelosi's decision on whether to seek
another term as Democratic leader remained a secret with top
aides saying it remained unclear what she would do.
She first told fellow House Democrats at a private meeting
and then publicly announced it at a news conference.
"Being actively involved in politics at this level is really
insatiable," said Pelosi.
Many Democrats had urged her to stay and she seems certain
to win the job in House Democratic leadership elections set for
Nov. 29.
PELOSI BRISTLES
Pelosi bristled when asked by a reporter about the top three
Democratic leadership spots being held by members in their 70s,
and if that prevents an injection of younger blood into the
ranks.
Amid hisses and boos from fellow House Democratic women,
Pelosi asked if anyone had posed that question to McConnell, 70.
None did at his news conference.
Without opposition, McConnell won reelection as the top
Senate Republican despite having failed to win back the chamber
from Democrats, who have held it since 2007.
McConnell's bad election day drew fire last week from some
on the political right, who have complained that he is not
conservative enough.
Senator Marco Rubio, a favorite of the anti-Washington Tea
Party movement, stepped forward, however, to formally nominate
McConnell for another two-year term as the party's Senate
leader.
"Mitch unifies all of us, regardless of philosophy or what
part of the country we come from," Rubio told a closed-door
meeting of his colleagues, a Rubio aide said.
"He's the smartest political mind around and a great
listener," Rubio added. "Mitch cares about is whether we succeed
as a conference and as a country."
Senate Democrats re-elected their leadership team, which
includes Harry Reid as leader and Dick Durbin as his assistant
leader.
Reid said that he would like to reduce scores of procedural
roadblocks, led by McConnell, that have blocked much of Obama's
agenda the past two years.
Reid has said he wants to make sure that the Senate can
easily begin consideration of a bill, but would still allow
Republicans to require the support of 60 of the chamber's 100
members to end debate and move to a vote on passage.
"We're going to make an attempt to change the rules," said
Reid. "We are working to make sure we have the votes to do it."
At the start of a new Congress, Reid would need just a
simply majority. But some Democrats may oppose a rules change,
knowing that eventually they will be in the minority and may
regret a rule change.