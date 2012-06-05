* Republican senators say leaks politically motivated
* Democratic senators also call leaks a danger
By Mark Hosenball and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON June 5 As the FBI opened a probe into
alleged leaks about U.S. cyber attacks on Iran, two prominent
Republican senators on Tuesday called for a special counsel to
investigate what they called a "pattern" of disclosures of
classified information by the Obama administration.
The FBI probe, according to a U.S. government official who
spoke on condition of anonymity, will investigate who allegedly
leaked classified details to the New York Times of a secret
U.S.-Israeli cyber warfare program aimed at crippling Iran's
nuclear ambitions.
The Times report, which appeared on June 1, said President
Barack Obama had ordered "increasingly sophisticated" cyber
warfare attacks on computers that operate nuclear enrichment
facilities in Iran.
The FBI did not respond to emails requesting comment.
Senators John McCain and Saxby Chambliss, top Republicans on
the Armed Services and the Intelligence committees respectively,
said the alleged leaks on cyber warfare weakened U.S. security
and appeared to have been made to bolster the Democratic
president's national security credentials ahead of the November
presidential election.
"Leaks should never be tolerated, but leaking for political
advantage is especially troubling," Chambliss said, calling for
a investigation of "this pattern of recent leaks."
Prominent Senate Democrats echoed concerns about the spate
of leaks, but did not join the call for a special counsel to
investigate and said they saw no electoral motives behind the
disclosures.
"This is like an avalanche of leaks. It's very detrimental.
And candidly, I found it very concerning," said Senate
Intelligence Committee chair Dianne Feinstein.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman John Kerry said
the leaks about drone attacks and other operations "are frankly
all against national security interest. I think they are
dangerous, damaging, and whoever is doing that is not acting in
the interest of the United States of America."
The White House had no immediate comment.
After the New York Times story last week, White House
spokesman Josh Earnest said in the administration's view "that
information is classified for a reason; that it is kept secret,
it is intended not to be publicized because publicizing it would
pose a threat to our national security."
On the Senate floor, McCain said recent leaks appeared aimed
at depicting Obama as strong on national security.
"Regardless of how politically useful these leaks may have
been to the president, they have to stop," McCain said, calling
on Obama to appoint a special counsel "to aggressively
investigate the leak of any classified information on which the
recent stories were based, and where appropriate, to prosecute
those responsible."
Talking to reporters, McCain elaborated on his accusation
that leaks were aimed at boosting Obama's re-election prospects.
"What else would it be?," McCain said. "There's only one
conclusion you can draw ... You'd have to find me an example
this egregious by any administration, Republican and Democrat.
There's always leaks. But leaks about the highest classified
ongoing operations, that could possibly put the whole operation
in danger, has reached a new low."
Chambliss also cited recent leaks which counter-terrorism
officials say forced an early end to an undercover investigation
targeted on Yemen-based militants involved in building underwear
bombs designed to foil airport security.
