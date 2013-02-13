WASHINGTON Feb 13 Jack Lew, President Barack Obama's Treasury secretary nominee, defended his decision to invest in a fund that was registered in the Cayman Islands, saying on Wednesday that he was not aware it was located in the tax haven when he made the investment.

Lew said he eventually sold his position in the Citigroup venture capital fund at a loss and did not receive any tax benefit. Lew was testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, which is in charge of vetting him to serve as Treasury secretary.