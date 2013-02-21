WASHINGTON Feb 20 A top Republican senator on
Wednesday said he was unsatisfied with U.S. Treasury Secretary
nominee Jack Lew's response to questions about a loan he
received from a previous employer and was requesting more
information before the Senate committee considering the
nomination is asked to vote.
Lew received a $1.4 million loan in 2002 as part of his
employment as an executive with New York University and other
loans of more than $600,000 in each of the subsequent three
years, according to the questions and answers released by
Senator Charles Grassley.
Grassley, who is the No. 2 Republican on the Finance
Committee vetting the nomination, asked Lew to describe the
terms of the loan including the interest rate and minimum
payment requirements, as well as other details, including how it
was repaid and whether any portion of it was forgiven.
Lew said he did not recall the interest rate or other
specific terms, though he said the university reported income
related to housing assistance on his tax forms and that he paid
all taxes that were due.
"His lack of recall is distressing, considering how much
debt New York University students take on and how much they pay
in tuition," Grassley said in a statement accompanying the
questions and answers.
Grassley's objections are not expected to derail Lew's
confirmation to serve as treasury secretary because Democrats
control the Senate 53-45.
Lew previously served as President Barack Obama's chief of
staff and White House budget director.
Grassley's comments on Wednesday were in contrast to Lew's
confirmation hearing last week when Democratic and some
Republican lawmakers on the committee were able to find common
ground with Lew on updating the U.S. tax code.
A spokesman for committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Democrat,
said Lew has been open and honest with the panel, answering
every question posed to him in a timely manner.
"The confirmation process continues to move forward. All
members are entitled to ask Mr. Lew follow up questions. And
Senator Baucus has, and will continue to, listen to any concerns
members of the committee may have," Baucus' spokesman said.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz said Lew had responded to
the committee's requests "to an unprecedented degree,"
providing written responses to 444 questions.
"This follows three separate rounds of questions answered
prior to his hearing, his release to the committee of six years
of tax returns, a 3.5 hour confirmation hearing and his
participation in personal one-on-one meetings (with) 41 senators
over the course of two weeks," Schultz said in a statement.
Grassley, who has criticized Lew for investing in a venture
capital fund registered in the Cayman Islands that Lew has since
divested, has so far reserved judgment on whether he will vote
in favor of Lew.
Baucus is expected to hold a vote on Lew's nomination after
Congress returns from their break next week. He would then have
to be confirmed by the full Senate.