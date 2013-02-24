WASHINGTON Feb 24 A Senate panel will vote this
week on the nomination of Jack Lew to be U.S. treasury
secretary, the committee said on Sunday.
The Senate Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday to vote on
Lew, President Barack Obama's pick to replace Timothy Geithner
at Treasury, said the panel's chairman, Max Baucus.
At a hearing earlier this month Lew defused heated questions
from lawmakers about his work at Citigroup, paving the way for
his expected confirmation by the full Senate.
The committee will also vote on Tuesday on the nominations
of William Schultz to be general counsel of the Department of
Health and Human Services and Christopher Meade to be general
counsel of the Treasury Department, the panel said.