(Corrects paragraph 9 to reflect that Lew got $1.4 million
loan; subsequent reported amounts were paydowns.)
* Committee votes 19-5 to send nomination to full Senate
* Top Republican has 'serious reservations' about
partisanship
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 The Senate Finance Committee
on Tuesday backed President Barack Obama's nominee to head the
U.S. Treasury, Jack Lew, despite some concerns about his perks
from previous employers, clearing the way for a confirmation
vote in the full Senate.
With the 19-5 vote, about half of the panel's 11 Republicans
opposed Lew's nomination, which could be brought to the Senate
floor for a final vote as early as Wednesday. Five Republicans
on the committee also voted against Timothy Geithner, the
previous Treasury secretary, who left last month.
Some Republicans hold deep reservations about the nomination
and it is unclear whether they will throw up procedural hurdles
to the vote. Nevertheless, Lew is expected eventually to win
confirmation in the Senate, where Democrats hold a 53-45
majority.
Senate approval would pitch Lew into the heated budget
battle between the White House and congressional Republicans.
Both sides oppose the estimated $85 billion in across-the-board
government spending cuts set to take effect on Friday, but
disagree about alternatives.
Previously Obama's chief of staff and budget director for
both Obama and former President Bill Clinton, Lew is a policy
wonk who has spent much of his career in public service in
Washington. But some observers have questioned his financial
expertise and international credentials.
'NOT ANOTHER ACOLYTE'
The top Republican on the Finance Committee, Senator Orrin
Hatch, said he supports Lew as head of the Treasury Department
in deference to Obama, but has "serious reservations" about him.
"I hope we end up with the Jack Lew of the Clinton
administration, not just another acolyte of the Obama White
House," he said before the panel vote.
At a hearing on his nomination earlier this month,
Republicans also grilled Lew about an investment he once held in
a fund linked to the Cayman Islands and a nearly $1 million
dollar bonus he received from Citigroup in 2009 just before the
bank got a taxpayer-funded bailout.
In addition, Senator Charles Grassley, the No. 2 Republican
on the Finance Committee, said he was unsatisfied with Lew's
response to questions about a $1.4 million loan he received
while working as an executive with New York University.
"If Mr. Lew will not answer our questions now, why should we
on this committee expect him to answer any questions if he's
confirmed?" Grassley said before voting against Lew.
TAX PRIORITIES
Lew has said revamping the U.S. tax code would be a top
priority if he wins confirmation. The tax system was last fully
overhauled in 1986, though prospects for achieving tax reform
are clouded by Washington's constant fiscal fights and conflict
over whether new revenue is needed to cut budget deficits.
He will also deal with implementing new financial
regulations, China's growing economic clout and winding down
government-controlled mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac.
In addition, he may have to start paying more attention to
Europe, where financial markets are on edge over election
results in Italy that some analysts fear could exacerbate the
euro zone's debt crisis.
Lew answered at least 444 written questions from the
senators on the Finance Committee on these matters and others.
Geithner was required to answer fewer than half that number when
he was seeking confirmation.
While a few lawmakers, including Senator Jeff Sessions, the
top Republican on the Budget Committee, plan to vote against Lew
when his confirmation gets to the full Senate, Senate Democrats
believe they have the requisite 60 votes to get Lew through the
process even if some hurdles are raised.
(Additional reporting by Rachelle Younglai)