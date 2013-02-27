WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
confirmed Jack Lew as President Barack Obama's new treasury
secretary, putting the former White House chief of staff in the
middle of a bitter political fight over the government's budget.
Senators backed Lew in a 71-26 vote, with the nominee
capturing all of the chamber's 53 Democrats. Some Republicans
had expressed misgivings about Lew's perks from previous
employers Citigroup and New York University.
Lew's most pressing task will be to find a compromise to
lessen the economic blow from $85 billion in government spending
cuts that are set to kick in on Friday.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Rachelle Younglai; editing by
Christopher Wilson)