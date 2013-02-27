(Adds background, comment)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
confirmed Jack Lew as President Barack Obama's new Treasury
secretary, putting the former White House chief of staff in the
middle of a bitter political fight over the government's budget.
Senators backed Lew with a 71-26 vote. All of the chamber's
53 Democrats voted for him. Some Republicans had expressed
misgivings about Lew's perks from previous employers Citigroup
and New York University.
Lew's most pressing task will be to find a compromise to
lessen the economic blow from $85 billion in government spending
cuts that are set to kick in on Friday.
But two more budget deadlines will quickly follow. Funds for
most government operations expire on March 27, and the national
debt will hit the U.S. government's borrowing limit on May 19,
setting the stage for a default unless an agreement can be
secured to raise the ceiling again.
Lew, who served as Obama's chief of staff before the
president named him to succeed Timothy Geithner at the Treasury,
has spent much of his career in Washington in public service.
He was previously White House budget director under both
Obama and former President Bill Clinton.
By choosing him for the administration's top economic post,
Obama signaled the importance he places on Washington's budget
battles.
Now that he is confirmed, Lew is expected take the lead on
difficult negotiations with Congress on how to trim U.S. budget
deficits and keep a lid on $16.6 trillion U.S. national debt.
"If confirmed, we'll be entrusting Mr. Lew to oversee
America's economic policy," said Senator Max Baucus, a Democrat
who chairs the Finance Committee that vetted Lew for the job.
"It is a great responsibility, one I believe Mr. Lew will live
up to."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Rachelle Younglai; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)