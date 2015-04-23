By Lindsay Dunsmuir and Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON, April 23
Lynch on Thursday moved a step closer to being confirmed as the
next U.S. attorney general when the U.S. Senate voted to limit
debate on President Barack Obama's nominee after a delay of more
than five months.
By a vote of 66-34, the Senate took the procedural step of
heading off any senator's new delaying tactics, thus setting up
a final vote later in the day.
That final vote is expected to be much closer, however, as
many Republicans are lined up in opposition to Lynch as a way of
protesting her support for Obama's November executive order
lifting the threat of deportation against 4.7 million
undocumented immigrants.
Democrats have blasted Republicans for the long delay in
bringing Lynch to a vote. She has had to wait longer for
confirmation than the last seven attorneys general combined.
If confirmed as expected, Lynch would be the first black
woman to become the top U.S. law enforcement official.
Lynch, a fellow Harvard Law School graduate of Obama's, was
nominated to replace Eric Holder. He was expected to step aside
early next week so Lynch can take over as head of the U.S.
Justice Department.
Despite the delay, Lynch was widely seen as less
controversial than Holder, who often clashed with Republicans.
She has said she aims to smooth relations with Congress.
As attorney general, her earliest tests would likely include
handling civil rights cases stemming from deadly altercations
between police and unarmed black men in several U.S. cities. The
Justice Department has said it will look into bringing civil
rights charges over the death of a Baltimore man who died after
sustaining a spinal cord injury while in police custody.
Lynch would also inherit major financial cases involving
allegations that some of the world's largest banks manipulated
the currency markets and the Libor benchmark interest rate.
Her nomination was backed by the Senate's Judiciary
Committee by a vote of 12-8 on Feb. 26. But her confirmation has
languished over an impasse in the Republican-led Senate on an
unrelated bill meant to protect human trafficking victims.
Democrats had balked at an anti-abortion provision included
in that bill, but that dispute was settled on Tuesday and the
bill was approved on Wednesday.
An accomplished career prosecutor, Lynch has twice served as
U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, New York, most recently since 2010.
Her office there handled more terrorism prosecutions than most
other offices in the United States. For two years, she also has
led a committee that advised the attorney general on policy.
At a Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 28, Lynch said that
her top priorities would include fighting terrorist threats and
cyber crime, and improving relations between law enforcement and
minority communities.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir, Julia Edwards and Richard
Cowan; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Dalgleish)