Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, said on Thursday that he had a "very, very high degree of confidence" in U.S. intelligence agencies.

Mattis, speaking at his Senate confirmation hearing, said he expects Trump to be open to his view on intelligence matters, and that the world order was under its biggest attack since World War Two.

