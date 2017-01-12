UK police arrest 16th person in connection with Manchester attack
British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week.
WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, said on Thursday that he had a "very, very high degree of confidence" in U.S. intelligence agencies.
Mattis, speaking at his Senate confirmation hearing, said he expects Trump to be open to his view on intelligence matters, and that the world order was under its biggest attack since World War Two.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair Bell)
British police said on Monday they had arrested a 16th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing last week.
MANCHESTER, England Members of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's network are still potentially at large, British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday, after the terrorism threat level was lowered because of significant progress in the investigation.