WASHINGTON Dec 7 The Republican majority leader
of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday he was open
to the possibility of a short-term extension of a federal
government spending bill.
"I think there's been a number of issues that have not been
finalized," Kevin McCarthy said of the bill. He said he was
"seriously looking " at keeping the House in on Friday or over
the weekend to get the work done.
A package of extensions of temporary tax breaks was
unfinished, and these could be included in a separate bill or be
part of the main funding bill, he told reporters.
McCarthy also said he saw no need for congressional
authorization for a U.S. campaign against Islamic State. He said
he expected the House to take up a bill tightening a visa waiver
program as soon as Tuesday, and that it would become law.
He also said lifting the U.S. oil export ban could be
"healthy for America."
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by
Eric Walsh)