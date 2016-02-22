BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
WASHINGTON Feb 22 U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill will be absent from Congress for the next three weeks as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer, the Missouri Democrat wrote in a blog post on Monday.
McCaskill, who leads the Senate Special Committee on Aging, said she will post online how she would have voted on any matters that come up during her absence and will submit questions in writing for any missed hearings.
"It's a little scary, but my prognosis is good and I expect a full recovery," McCaskill wrote. (Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17