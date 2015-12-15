WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that congressional negotiators
are aiming to complete a deal to make several expired tax
provisions permanent, rather than simply extending them for
another year or two.
McConnell, speaking to a breakfast hosted by Politico,
declined to offer details of the deal in the works with
Democrats, a companion bill to a $1.15 trillion spending measure
needed by Wednesday to avoid a government shutdown.
McConnell also said he is personally "not decided yet" on
the merits of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, but said
the negotiated trade deal could have been better and faces
political difficulties in an election year.
