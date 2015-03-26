By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON, March 26
WASHINGTON, March 26 Maybe it was the kiss that
John Boehner planted on Nancy Pelosi's cheek that early January
day in front of the entire House of Representatives that should
have provided a clue.
Not long afterward, Boehner, the Republican Speaker of the
House, dispatched a top healthcare adviser to a secret meeting
with his counterpart working for Pelosi, the Democratic leader.
The Boehner aide's mission, according to a source who asked
not to be identified, was to determine whether Pelosi might be
willing to collaborate on major legislation.
Two months later, after scores of private conversations and
hard bargaining, the work by America's political odd couple bore
fruit with a 392-37 House vote to overhaul the Medicare program
that delivers healthcare for the elderly and disabled, including
fixing for good its troubled formula for paying physicians.
Still, the rare example of bipartisan cooperation is
unlikely to signal smooth sailing for daunting matters facing
Congress in coming months, including a series of fiscal
challenges and a major infrastructure bill.
Many of those familiar with the Medicare overhaul
negotiation called it a unique circumstance not easily
replicated. One House Republican aide said the two leaders
caught "lightning in a bottle here."
The Senate and President Barack Obama must still approve the
overhaul for it to become law, but Obama has signaled his
support and the lopsided House vote is expected to propel its
passage through the upper chamber.
The Republican-controlled Congress has struggled to achieve
major legislative successes due to Democratic opposition and as
Boehner has labored to control his party's "Tea Party" fiscal
conservatives. Gridlock over national security funding, and
Republican fights over abortion and border security have raised
questions over its the party's promise to govern effectively.
"Don't look now, but we are actually governing," said
Republican Representative Renee Ellmers after Thursday's vote.
ROCKY BEGINNING
Things got off to a rough start at the initial January
meeting of Boehner and Pelosi aides, joined by Republican and
Democratic staff from social program oversight committees.
That was the case despite Boehner's emissary signaling a
concession at the outset: No longer would Boehner insist that
the full, $214 billion cost of the initiative be offset with
savings elsewhere, according to the source.
Instead, only part of the cost would have to be paid for, as
long as the final product also included long-term structural
changes to Medicare that Republicans badly wanted.
In Boehner's favor was widespread support, even among many
Republican fiscal hawks, for an end to a string of temporary
fixes - 17 times in the last 12 years - that prevented deep cuts
in doctor payments that could have strangled Medicare.
Other upcoming bills over borrowing and spending carry far
higher national stakes and go to the heart of the fiscal issues
that Congress appears ever more divided over.
Pelosi did not let the initiative stall, agreeing to what
would become an eight-week struggle for a bill that also ended
up containing important Democratic priorities. One, for
instance, was a two-year extension of healthcare for children
from low-income families and community health centers.
Pelosi's lieutenant, Representative Steny Hoyer, said of the
emerging deal, "I would like a four-year extension ... we don't
have the votes. Two is better than zero."
As the negotiations neared an end last week and Senate
Democratic Leader Harry Reid pressured Pelosi to squeeze more
out of Boehner on programs for the poor, and to further scale
back Republican anti-abortion language, Pelosi held tough,
according to a Senate Democratic leadership aide.
Push too far, she warned Democrats, and Boehner would kill
the community health center portion of the deal. And that would
likely kill the entire effort.
The San Francisco liberal's performance prompted Boehner to
praise her in a closed-door meeting of House Republicans, whose
more conservative members view Pelosi as toxic, said a source.
She fought to hold the deal together, in part, to achieve a
larger goal, a Senate aide said.
"Pelosi wanted the deal to create what could become a new
dynamic over there and assert her relevance" in upcoming
legislative battles," the aide said.
As for the Democrats, they wonder whether Boehner has turned
a corner.
"The difference here is that he came to her first," before
things devolved into a slugfest, said the House Democratic aide.
"It's a departure."
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Stuart Grudgings)