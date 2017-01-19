CANADA STOCKS-TSX makes small gain as railways, banks rise
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for Bombardier Inc, big banks and railway stocks, while BlackBerry Ltd pulled back after a recent rally.
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The U.S. Treasury would recommend China be considered a currency manipulator if Beijing began unfairly managing the yuan's value, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the Treasury department, Steven Mnuchin, said on Thursday.
Asked in a U.S. Senate hearing if he would recommend Trump formally designate China a currency manipulator if it started manipulating its currency again, Mnuchin said: "I would." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3451, or 74.34 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, May 29 The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the price of oil steadied in holiday-thinned trading and ahead of the release of data on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent to $49.82 a barrel in subdued trading due to public holidays in China, the United St