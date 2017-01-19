CANADA STOCKS-TSX makes small gain as railways, banks rise
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for Bombardier Inc, big banks and railway stocks, while BlackBerry Ltd pulled back after a recent rally.
WASHINGTON Jan 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday it was important to maintain a strong dollar in the long term, adding that President-elect Donald Trump's recent comments that the currency was too strong were focused on short-term impacts.
"When the president-elect made a comment on the U.S. currency, it wasn't meant to be a long-term comment," Mnuchin said in a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.
Mnuchin, a Wall Street veteran, added that Trump's comments that the dollar was too strong were focused on short-term market factors that had pushed the greenback higher, hurting U.S. exports.
"The long-term strength over long periods of time is important" for the dollar, Mnuchin said. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3451, or 74.34 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, May 29 The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the price of oil steadied in holiday-thinned trading and ahead of the release of data on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent to $49.82 a barrel in subdued trading due to public holidays in China, the United St