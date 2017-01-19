By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 19 President-elect Donald
Trump's choice for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, will
defend his banking record in the aftermath of the financial
crisis on Thursday and sell senators on why he should be given
stewardship of the U.S. financial system.
Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive, hedge fund
manager and Hollywood film financier, would be the first Wall
Street veteran to head the Treasury Department in eight years.
In prepared testimony for his confirmation hearing before
the Senate Finance Committee, Mnuchin said accusations that his
OneWest Bank was a "foreclosure machine" after the housing
bubble burst were untrue and politically motivated.
"Since I was first nominated to serve as Treasury Secretary,
I have been maligned as taking advantage of others' hardships in
order to earn a buck. Nothing could be further from the truth,"
Mnuchin wrote in his opening statement.
Democrats see an easy target in the more than 36,000
foreclosures that OneWest pursued after Mnuchin struck a
lucrative deal with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to absorb
most of the losses from such actions.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, the anti-Wall Street Democratic
firebrand from Massachusetts, organized a Capitol Hill forum
where a group of foreclosure victims told of their difficulties
in dealing with OneWest.
"Steve Mnuchin's company had no interest in helping us,"
said Heather McCreary, a Nevada mother of two who lost her home
in 2010 after she was unable to secure a loan modification.
Mnuchin argued that his bank was a "loan modification
machine," offering payment reductions to 101,000 borrowers to
try to keep them in their homes, and said his turnaround of the
failed IndyMac bank saved thousands of jobs and homes.
Mnuchin will also face questioning on how he will manage
Trump's tax and spending plans, which could significantly
increase the U.S. deficit, fuel inflation and further boost the
dollar's value. He also must manage thorny economic relations
with China even as Trump's trade team plans tough measures
against the export powerhouse.
And Trump recently usurped a function usually reserved for
Treasury secretaries: commenting on the dollar's value. The
president-elect said the dollar was too strong, a move that
roiled currency markets.
"Traditionally, the Treasury secretary is the lead spokesman
on domestic and international economic policy, and if not the
most influential, then among the two or three most influential
voices on economic policy inside the administration," Brookings
Institution senior fellow David Wessel said in a blog post. "But
there's not much traditional about the Trump administration."
Mnuchin is expected to get strong support from Republican
senators, several of whom have lauded his business and
investment experience.
"Mr. Mnuchin is an effective choice to lead our Treasury
Department," Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said in a
statement. "Getting America's economy back on track is a top
priority for this new administration, and his wealth of private
sector experience will serve him well in this new role."
Republicans in Congress are keen to work with Mnuchin to
pull together a Trump administration plan to cut business taxes
and finance increased infrastructure spending.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)