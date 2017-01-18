By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 18 Borrowers who say OneWest
Bank refused to help them when they struggled to pay their
mortgages appeared Wednesday on Capitol Hill, where they urged
the U.S. Senate to vote against confirming the bank's former
chief executive, Steven Mnuchin, as Treasury Secretary.
The event, organized by Senate Democrats including Elizabeth
Warren of Massachusetts, featured a handful of OneWest borrowers
who spoke about their personal experiences.
They included an 86-year-old woman who said the bank ordered
her to pay off a reverse mortgage or get out of her house after
her husband died, and a Nevada mother of two who lost her home
in 2010 after she was unable to secure a loan modification.
"Steve Mnuchin's company had no interest in helping us,"
said the Nevada mother, Heather McCreary. "They wanted to
foreclose because they were focused on their profits."
Mnuchin, whose confirmation hearing is Thursday, is the
latest of President-elect Donald Trump's nominees to find
himself in the crosshairs of Senate Democrats.
Democrats have seized on his financial career during the
housing crisis, when he bought discounted assets of the failed
California lender IndyMac Bank.
He rebranded it as OneWest Bank. The institution was later
accused by housing advocacy groups and others of engaging in
overly aggressive foreclosure tactics. Mnuchin is no longer with
OneWest, which was sold to CIT Group.
Mnuchin is expected to respond directly to the allegations
in his testimony on Thursday, according to a copy of his
prepared remarks seen by Reuters.
"In the press it has been said that I ran a 'foreclosure
machine,'" he plans to say.
"This is not true. On the contrary, I was committed to loan
modifications intended to stop foreclosures."
Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate do not have
the power alone to block Trump's nominees.
But that has not stopped them from trying to draw attention
to their concerns.
One tactic has included holding informal hearings and
inviting outside witnesses to testify - a method that was also
used last week in an effort by Democrats to raise questions
about Labor Secretary nominee Andy Puzder's record as chief
executive of CKE Restaurants, which owns the
Hardee's and Carl Jr.'s fast-food chains.
Puzder's confirmation hearing is slated for Feb. 2.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Steve
Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)