By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 13 The U.S. Senate is expected
to confirm former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier
Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, returning a Wall
Street veteran to the top U.S. economic and financial job for
the first time in eight years.
Mnuchin's appointment to Treasury signals the Trump
administration's trust in bankers and other senior business
executives after Democrat Barack Obama launched his presidency
with career regulator Timothy Geithner running Treasury and a
mandate to rein in Wall Street for its role in the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Democrats, who boycotted Mnuchin's approval by the Senate
Finance Committee, are expected to vote against Mnuchin. But no
Republicans have declared opposition, setting the stage for a
party-line 52-48 vote. The vote is set for around 7 p.m. EST
(0000 GMT).
Mnuchin's focus will shift from defending his foreclosure
record in the aftermath of the financial crisis to tackling
major issues such as tax reform, financial services deregulation
and international economic diplomacy as major trading partners
fret over President Donald Trump's "America First" strategy.
Mnuchin, 54, will need to build a team of officials quickly
to handle a Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in March and
make decisions on how far to roll back the Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law enacted during the Obama administration with
the aim of preventing a repeat of the financial crisis.
Treasury and White House representatives did not respond to
requests for comment late on Sunday on a Bloomberg report that
Trump would soon nominate David Malpass, a former economist at
failed Wall Street bank Bear Stearns, as Treasury undersecretary
for international affairs.
Malpass, a Trump campaign adviser who had been leading
Treasury transition efforts, was seen as a leading candidate for
the job, with experience from international economic posts in
the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations.
His role at Bear Stearns could set off a new round of
protests from Democrats over his forecasts in 2007 dismissing
the hazards building in credit markets that fueled the U.S.
housing collapse. Bear Stearns was the first major financial
failure of the financial crisis in 2008.
FORECLOSURE RECORD UNDER FIRE
Mnuchin, who left Goldman Sachs in 2002, has come under fire
over his investor group's 2009 acquisition of another failed
lender, IndyMac Bank, a deal in which the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp agreed to absorb most of the losses on IndyMac
foreclosures. The bank, rebranded as OneWest, subsequently
foreclosed on more than 36,000 homeowners, drawing charges from
housing advocates that it was a "foreclosure machine."
Mnuchin grew OneWest into Southern California's largest
lender and sold it for $3.4 billion in 2015. He has also helped
finance Hollywood blockbusters such as "Avatar," "American
Sniper" and this past weekend's box office champion, "The Lego
Batman Movie," which took in $55.6 million.
In a last-ditch effort to derail Mnuchin's nomination,
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren charged on Friday that
Mnuchin "flat-out lied" to senators about OneWest's use of
so-called robo-signings, a practice in which signings of court
documents are automated without adequate review by bank
officials.
But Mnuchin, who joined Trump's campaign as finance chairman
in May 2016, has been well-received by Republicans because of
his extensive finance experience.
"Objectively speaking, I don’t believe anyone can reasonably
argue that Mr. Mnuchin is unqualified for the position,"
Republican Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said at
Mnuchin's confirmation hearing in January.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)