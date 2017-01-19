BRIEF-India's Lancor Holdings posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 39.7 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago
WASHINGTON Jan 19 Washington can renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement in a way that benefits both the United States and Mexico, Steven Mnuchin, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to run the Treasury Department, said on Thursday.
"I think most people acknowledge NAFTA was negotiated a long time ago, that we should reopen this agreement," Mnuchin told U.S. senators in a hearing. "I'm optimistic that we can renegotiate that deal (in a way) that's both advantageous to us and advantageous to Mexico. That it's a win-win for both countries." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Lisa Lambert)
LILONGWE, May 29 Malawi hopes global lenders will release funds frozen over a government graft scandal three years ago now that the World Bank has resumed its budget support programme, Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe said on Monday.