WASHINGTON Jan 19 President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the U.S. Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, said on Thursday that the United States will enforce trade policies to ensure a strong U.S. dollar.

"I will enforce trade policies that keep our currency strong on the global exchanges and create and protect American jobs," Mnuchin said during his confirmation hearing. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)