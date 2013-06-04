By Dave Warner
TRENTON, N.J., June 4 New Jersey Gov. Chris
Christie on Tuesday called a special election for October to
fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by the death of Sen. Frank
Lautenberg, a decision seen as critical to the balance of power
in the U.S. Congress and to Christie's own political
aspirations.
Lautenberg, a liberal Democratic voice in the U.S. Senate
since 1982, died on Monday at age 89 of complications from viral
pneumonia.
Any move by Christie on how to handle the empty seat was
coming under close scrutiny, as the outspoken New Jersey
Republican is widely seen as interested in running for his
party's presidential nomination in 2016.
Christie could have chosen to fill the seat through 2014,
when Lautenberg's term was set to expire, most likely with a
fellow Republican.
Instead he said a special election will be held on Oct. 16,
preceded by a primary election on Aug. 13 to pick the Republican
and Democratic nominees.
Like Christie, a blunt-talking politician who at times has
alienated his own party as much as his Democratic opponents, the
decision might leave both sides less than pleased.
Some Democrats might have liked to see Christie hold the
special election on the same day as the Nov. 5 general election,
when Christie is up for reelection, as that might lure more
Democrats to the polls. Many Republicans preferred he fill the
seat with a Republican through 2014.
"I'm not going to play politics with this," Christie, who is
seeking re-election as governor this November, told a news
conference at his office in Trenton, N.J. "I want to have an
elected senator as soon as possible."
Christie said he would pick someone within the week to fill
the vacant seat until the Oct. 16 special election.
The state of New Jersey will bear the cost of the primary
and special election, Christie said.
Opponents promptly took issue with his decision to hold the
special election just three weeks ahead of the general election.
Political observers have said Christie might want to avoid
having the special election on the day of the general election
to avoid a high Democratic turnout.
As a potential presidential contender, Christie would want
to present himself to the nation with the strongest possible
backing in his home state, some observers say.
Among those likely interested in succeeding Lautenberg is
Newark Mayor Cory Booker. A potential run by Booker, a popular
black rising star in the Democratic Party, could bring out a
strong minority voter turnout.
A spokesman for Democratic state Sen. Barbara Buono,
Christie's likely opponent in November, called the decision
"cynical and arrogant."
"His choice made it clear that he does not care about
wasting taxpayer money," said Buono campaign spokesman David
Turner. "Moreover, by holding two elections within weeks of each
other, the Governor will needlessly disenfranchise voters."
New Jersey Democratic Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver called
the decision "transparently political," saying "Christie has
chosen to put partisan politics and his self-interest first."
In Washington, Democrats and Republicans anxiously watched
Christie's announcement, knowing its likely impact on the
balance of power in the Senate, now held by Democrats, 54-45,
with one vacancy.
"I'm happy with what he's done," said Senate Democratic
Leader Harry Reid, whose party will likely get the seat back in
the October election. "I think he did the right thing."
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he thought
Christie acted in the best interest of the state, although it
will likely prevent his party from holding the seat through
2014.
"I won't question the path that he has chosen," he said.
But another Republican, former House Majority Leader Dick
Armey, told CNN he considered Christie's move to be an act of
"debilitating stupidity."
By not filling the seat with a Republican through 2014,
Christie is mistakenly trying to win Democratic support, he
said.
"The first rule of politics is 'Don't lose the friends you
already have for the friends you're never going to get,'" Armey
said. "And if he thinks the Democrats are going to love him for
being the guy who plays fair rather than takes the political
opportunity, he's crazy."
Christie said while he could have named someone to fill the
remainder of Lautenberg's term, "I firmly believe that the
decisions that need to be made in Washington are too great to be
determined by an appointee for a period of 18 months."
There was speculation Christie might appoint a Republican to
boost his standing in his party or select someone willing to
cooperate with Obama and broaden his bipartisan appeal.
Christie and Obama worked amicably together during the 2012
White House race when Obama helped the governor get federal aid
after Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey.
Christie said the primary process will give voters a choice.
"I will not permit the insiders and a few party elites to
determine who the nominee of the Republican Party and the
Democratic Party will be," he said. "A primary election is
necessary. The people must choose."
The New Jersey Office of Legislative Services has estimated
that holding a primary and a special election to fill the U.S.
Senate vacancy would cost approximately $11.9 million for each
election, according to a spokesman for state Assembly Democrats.