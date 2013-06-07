June 7 Newark Mayor Cory Booker was expected to
announce on Saturday he will run for U.S. Senate in New Jersey
in a Democratic primary set for August to fill the seat of the
late Sen. Frank Lautenberg, a source close to Booker said on
Friday.
The campaign staffer asked to remain anonymous because he
was unauthorized to speak publicly about the announcement.
Booker had previously announced his intention to seek
Lautenberg's seat in 2014.
After Lautenberg's death on Monday, New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie called a special election to fill the remainder
of Lautenberg's term.
Christie on Thursday appointed the state's attorney general
Jeffrey Chiesa, who like Christie is a Republican, to fill the
seat until the general special election in October. Chiesa said
he would not compete for the seat in the special election.
Booker, mayor of the state's most populous city, is among
New Jersey's best-known and most popular Democrats.