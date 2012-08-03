* Protests from journalists, media groups
* Critics said provisions would not stop leaks
* Worries about rise in politicization of intelligence
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 Only days after it approved
them, a Senate panel is reconsidering strict new measures which
it claimed would curb leaks of classified national security
information to the media.
Senate Intelligence Committee members voted last week to
attach the anti-leak measures to a bill authorizing U.S.
intelligence activities, in a bid to stem what some lawmakers
call a dangerous spill of information on such topics as
clandestine drone attacks, informants planted in al Qaeda
affiliates and alleged cyber-warfare against Iran.
But the panel's proposals drew a chorus of criticism from
prominent journalists and media outlets. Behind the scenes it
also faced opposition from some in the executive branch,
including spy agencies, and from other lawmakers, including
members of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.
The Senate committee, chaired by Dianne Feinstein, a
Democrat, is now ready to consider alternative ideas.
A committee aide confirmed that it was "reviewing comments"
about its current proposals and will consider changes to the
language "as the bill moves forward."
Officials said they were not yet ready to discuss what kind
of changes they had in mind. The committee aide said
modifications are likely before the overall intelligence bill is
sent to the Senate for a floor vote.
One of the most contentious elements in the committee bill
was a proposal to ban any intelligence officials besides press
officers and agency directors or deputy directors from giving
non-attributable "background" briefings to journalists.
The provision would halt a practice that has been followed
during most, if not all, recent U.S. administrations under which
journalists periodically have been briefed by frontline
intelligence officials - usually analysts rather than undercover
case officers - expert in specific subject areas or who have
been directly involved in news events under discussion.
When George W. Bush was president, officials of the
newly-created intelligence czar's office arranged for
journalists to meet regularly with National Intelligence
Officers, the intelligence community's top analysts in specific
subject areas.
Under President Barack Obama, such briefings have been less
extensive.
But the ban did not apply to anyone in Congress - elected
legislators nor their staff - nor to executive branch officials,
such as White House policy advisors, who were not directly
employed by spy agencies.
Critics said that would have made it easier for
politically-motivated presidential aides to twist or shape
intelligence information to sell potentially controversial
policies.
'DRACONIAN CONTROL'
Bill Keller, columnist and former executive editor of the
New York Times, said while the government "has a right and
responsibility to protect secrets whose disclosure could
undermine American security," it also has "a responsibility to
to explain and justify what it is doing in our name."
"The likely result of this kind of Draconian control is that
the public - and most members of Congress - will know less about
how well the intelligence agencies are doing their jobs," Keller
told Reuters.
Douglas Frantz, national security editor of the Washington
Post, said: "Background briefings provide unclassified
information that helps the press, and therefore the public,
understand the facts and reasoning of the U.S. intelligence
community."
The kinds of leaks that might endanger national security
"don't occur in the structured background briefings," Frantz
said.
Also included in the Senate committee's bill was a provision
requiring Executive Branch agencies to notify Congress every
time they make an authorized, intentional release of classified
information.
Supporters suggested this could make it easier for lawmakers
and congressional aides to openly discuss potentially sensitive
information, since they would know what the administration
considers classified and unclassified.
Under current laws and rules, the decision on what
information is officially secret is made soley by the president
and other Executive Branch officials under his authority.
Historically, the Executive Branch and Congress have accused
each other of being the more prolific leakers.
Also in the bill approved by the Senate panel is a provision
banning former top intelligence officials from becoming on-air
TV consultants for a year after they leave the government, and a
section authorizing intelligence chiefs to revoke pension
benefits of any retired spy who reveals classified activities
without first clearing their actions with their former agency.
According to a report published by the Senate committee,
this latter provision was the only one to attract significant
opposition from committee members.