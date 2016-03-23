By Dustin Volz
March 23
Republican congressmen have asked the National Security Agency
to halt a reported plan to share more raw intelligence data with
other federal agencies, warning the policy shift would be
"unconstitutional and dangerous," according to a letter seen by
Reuters.
U.S. Representatives Ted Lieu and Blake Farenthold, who sit
on the House Oversight Committee, said in a letter dated March
21 to NSA Director Michael Rogers that the proposal would
violate Fourth Amendment privacy protections because the
collected data would not require a warrant before being searched
for domestic law enforcement purposes.
"If media accounts are true, this radical policy shift by
the NSA would be unconstitutional, and dangerous," Lieu, a
California Democrat, and Farenthold, a Texas Republican, wrote.
The New York Times reported last month that the proposal
would allow the NSA to share intercepted private communications
with other U.S. intelligence agencies before applying any
privacy protections to the data.
Bob Litt, general counsel of the Office of the Director of
National Intelligence, told the Times the Obama administration
was finalizing a 21-page draft of the new permissible
procedures. The draft has not been made public.
Civil liberties advocates have interpreted the change as
potentially allowing NSA foreign intelligence data, which
sometimes can include collection of communications to, from or
about Americans, to be used for domestic policing purposes.
The NSA has said its analysts scrub out certain personal
information before handing any communications data over to other
agencies.
"Our country has always drawn a line between our military
and intelligence services, and domestic policing and spying,"
the lawmakers wrote. "We do not - and should not - use U.S. Army
Apache helicopters to quell domestic riots; Navy Seal teams to
take down counterfeiting rings; or the NSA to conduct
surveillance on domestic street gangs."
The executive branch is able to change its rules for some
surveillance programs without congressional approval. Without a
law from Congress, the government relies on executive order
12333, which was signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and
later modified by President George W. Bush.
Critics have said the order is overly broad and vague.
The NSA did not respond to a request for comment about the
letter.
Congress last year passed a law curtailing certain aspects
of the NSA's surveillance authority, most notably ending its
bulk collection of domestic phone records exposed by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden in 2013.
